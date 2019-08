By EUOBSERVER

One in every eight women giving birth for the first time in 2017 in Bulgaria and Romania were teenagers, Eurostat reported Thursday. They had the highest share of mothers below 20 in the EU, followed by Hungary (8.5%) and Slovakia (8.1%). The vast majority of first-time EU mothers were 20-39 years old, while some 4% were 40 or older. First-time mothers older than 40 were particularly common in Spain (8.8%).