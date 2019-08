By EUOBSERVER

An estimated 28% of EU citizens could not afford to go on an annual one-week holiday away from home last year, Eurostat reported Wednesday, although this was less than in 2013 (39.5%). More than half of the citizens in Romania (58.9%), Croatia (51.3%, provisional data), Greece (51%) and Cyprus (51.0%, provisional data) were unable to afford a one-week holiday, while in Sweden that figure was only 9.7%.