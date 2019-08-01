By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Boris Johnson's EU advisor David Frost held "introductory meetings" with senior EU officials on Thursday in Brussels, where both sides reiterated their existing positions, a commission official said. Johnson said the divorce deal is "dead", while the EU said it will not renegotiate. Johnson and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will meet "at the latest" on the G7 summit in France in August, the spokesperson said.