Ticker
Johnson's Brexit man meets EU officials for first time
By EUOBSERVER
UK prime minister Boris Johnson's EU advisor David Frost held "introductory meetings" with senior EU officials on Thursday in Brussels, where both sides reiterated their existing positions, a commission official said. Johnson said the divorce deal is "dead", while the EU said it will not renegotiate. Johnson and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will meet "at the latest" on the G7 summit in France in August, the spokesperson said.