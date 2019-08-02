Ticker
Thousands of Poles mark 75th Warsaw uprising anniversary
By EUOBSERVER
Thousands of Poles took to the streets on Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw uprising, the largest military underground insurgency in Nazi-occupied Europe. Polish resistance took up arms in Warsaw against their Nazi occupiers to liberate the capital before the Soviet Army arrived, to prevent the Soviet occupation. Some 200,000 Poles, most of them civilians, died in the uprising, while the city was almost completely destroyed.