Ticker
EU finance ministers vote on Europe's IMF candidate
By EUOBSERVER
EU finance ministers on Friday will choose, by a qualified majority vote, Europe's candidate to succeed Christine Lagarde as the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) next manager. After weeks of negotiations, the 28 ministers will choose from Dutch former eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Finland's central bank governor Olli Rehn, Spain's finance minister Nadia Calvino, and Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank chief executive, the Financial Times reported.