By EUOBSERVER

The European Union has nominated a record three women for its top posts, following the European Parliament elections in May, by choosing Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva to lead the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Last month Germany's Ursula von der Leyen was nominated president of the European Commission and France's Christine Lagarde picked to lead the European Central Bank. Georgieva is a former EU commissioner and currently World Bank chief executive.