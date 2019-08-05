Monday

5th Aug 2019

Ticker

Report: Frontex tolerated harsh treatment of migrants

By

European media published on Monday research by the Returns Network, showing that European Union border agency Frontex guards tolerated violence against displaced people by their national counterparts on the EU's external border, and have treated refugees inhumanely themselves. They used nightsticks and pepper spray to subdue displaced people and used dogs to chase them through forests, according to the report, based on Frontex documents.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

Why von der Leyen must put rights at core of business

Ursula von der Leyen's in-tray must include those European executives on trial for systematic workplace harassment, the break-up of European slavery rings, and allegations of European companies' abuse in palm oil, including child labour, land grabs, and deforestation.

Podcast

Bianca's Story

Women in Romania have had a legal right to an abortion since 1990. But many seeking care find themselves in a Kafkaesque trap.

Opinion

Gulf tension making it harder for EU to save Iran deal

Europeans should also clarify that they are unwilling to tolerate restrictions on freedom of navigation or a further significant expansion of Iran's nuclear programme. Diplomacy can resolve the standoff over the captured British and Iranian tankers.

Orban praises von der Leyen after first face-to-face

The EU Commission president-elect said she had a "good talk" with Hungary's controversial premier. Orban returned the praise, saying said the former German defence minister "thinks with [a] central Europeans' head".

News in Brief

  1. Minister: 'miracle' needed for quick EU-Swiss treaty deal
  2. Third woman nominated for top post by EU
  3. Report: Northern Ireland open to Brexit pact on food customs
  4. Report: Frontex tolerated harsh treatment of migrants
  5. Russian opposition plans new protests despite mass arrests
  6. Three names left in race for European IMF candidate
  7. EU Commission warns against new nuclear arms race
  8. EU finance ministers vote on Europe's IMF candidate

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Why von der Leyen must put rights at core of business
  2. Bianca's Story
  3. Bienkowska bows out, with no EU 'Space Force' in sight
  4. Gulf tension making it harder for EU to save Iran deal
  5. Orban praises von der Leyen after first face-to-face
  6. EU receives record number of requests for documents
  7. New MEPs, new officials, new EU migration policy?
  8. Audi ex-CEO on fraud charge, as diesels remain on road

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us