Ticker
Report: Frontex tolerated harsh treatment of migrants
By EUOBSERVER
European media published on Monday research by the Returns Network, showing that European Union border agency Frontex guards tolerated violence against displaced people by their national counterparts on the EU's external border, and have treated refugees inhumanely themselves. They used nightsticks and pepper spray to subdue displaced people and used dogs to chase them through forests, according to the report, based on Frontex documents.