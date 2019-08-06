By EUOBSERVER

July 2019 was on Monday confirmed as the warmest month ever-recorded worldwide, but with large differences across Europe, satellite data from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed. July was marginally warmer - 0.04 degrees Celsius - than the previous hottest month on record, July 2016. It was warmer than normal over western Europe, except for south-western Iberia, but cooler than normal over the east, particularly the north-east.