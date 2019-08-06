Tuesday

6th Aug 2019

Ticker

Markets plunges as China stops buying US farm products

By

Global markets plunged om Monday over the news that Chinese companies have halted purchases of US agricultural products marking the latest escalation of a trade war between the United States and China. China also devalued its currency, the yuan, on Monday. The Trump administration announced new tariffs on Chinese imports last week while praising a previously-announced deal that will open up the European Union to more US hormone-free beef.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

UK MPs' maths means election, not no-deal Brexit

Parliamentary arithmetic at Westminster, and societal pressures from the likes of Welsh sheep-farmers, Northern Irish cattle breeders, London business groups and Scottish Conservatives combine to push a motion of no-confidence in the prime minister by mid-October at the very latest.

EU experts agree pesticide may damage unborn children

There are no safe levels for exposure to the pesticides chlorpyrifos and chlorpyrifos-methyl, EU experts have said in a preliminary-finding into the pesticide - suggesting an EU-wide ban is a step closer.

Opinion

Why von der Leyen must put rights at core of business

Ursula von der Leyen's in-tray must include those European executives on trial for systematic workplace harassment, the break-up of European slavery rings, and allegations of European companies' abuse in palm oil, including child labour, land grabs, and deforestation.

Podcast

Bianca's Story

Women in Romania have had a legal right to an abortion since 1990. But many seeking care find themselves in a Kafkaesque trap.

Opinion

Gulf tension making it harder for EU to save Iran deal

Europeans should also clarify that they are unwilling to tolerate restrictions on freedom of navigation or a further significant expansion of Iran's nuclear programme. Diplomacy can resolve the standoff over the captured British and Iranian tankers.

News in Brief

  1. EU 'confident' Turkey will prevent forced Syria returns
  2. Markets plunges as China stops buying US farm products
  3. Labour wants chancellor's Deutsche Bank past probed
  4. Swedish town introduces licence to regulate begging
  5. July hottest month ever, but differences across Europe
  6. Valencia and Catalonia want to dock migrant ship
  7. Minister: 'miracle' needed for quick EU-Swiss treaty deal
  8. Third woman nominated for top post by EU

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. UK MPs' maths means election, not no-deal Brexit
  2. EU experts agree pesticide may damage unborn children
  3. Why von der Leyen must put rights at core of business
  4. Bianca's Story
  5. Bienkowska bows out, with no EU 'Space Force' in sight
  6. Gulf tension making it harder for EU to save Iran deal
  7. Orban praises von der Leyen after first face-to-face
  8. EU receives record number of requests for documents

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us