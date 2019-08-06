By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been urged to investigate his new chancellor Sajid Javid's career, after Labour accused him of profiting from the financial crisis while working for Deutsche Bank. John McDonnell, financial spokesman for the UK's opposition Labour Party, questioned in a letter, obtained by The Guardian, Javid's suitability to look after Britain's finances and asked whether Javid also benefited from a tax-avoidance scheme.