By EUOBSERVER

Eskilstuna, near Stockholm, became on 1 August the first Swedish town to introduce an official begging permit, requiring anyone who asks for money in the streets to pay 250 Swedish kroner (€23) upfront for a three-month valid licence to beg. Licences can be obtained at police stations and require a valid ID. Begging money in Eskilstuna without licence is subject to a fine of 4,000 Swedish kroner (€372).