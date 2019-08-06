Ticker
EU 'confident' Turkey will prevent forced Syria returns
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission is "confident" that Turkey will "take any appropriate action" if allegations are true that Syrian refugees had been sent back to the war-torn country, a commission spokesman said on Tuesday. If true, Turkey would be violating the international principle of 'non-refoulement', also banned by Turkish legislation. Also on Tuesday, the commission announced it would spend an additional €127m to help Syrian refugees in Turkey.