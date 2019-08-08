Ticker
Danish tax authority in Copenhagen hit by explosion
By EUOBSERVER
The Danish tax authority's headquarters in Copenhagen was on Tuesday night hit by an explosion that severely damaged the building's facade. Only two people were in the building at the time and neither were injured. Danish tax minister Morten Bodskov visited the location and expressed shock and urging people to help police investigate the attack against the public institution "servicing the welfare state", Ekstra Bladet reported.