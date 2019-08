By EUOBSERVER

Sweden is considering joining a military naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz, Micael Byden, supreme commander of the Swedish Armed Forces told Swedish public broadcaster SVT. Last month British oil tanker Stena Impero, owned by Swedish Stena Bulk, was confiscated in the area. "It's about securing free shipping", Byden said, adding "there is an ambition from the American side to have something in place within a few months".