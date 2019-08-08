By EUOBSERVER

The UK Rail Delivery Group announced Wednesday that its membership of the Eurail and Interrail cooperation, allowing unlimited train travel throughout Europe, will end next year, following a disputed decision by the Dutch Eurail Group to merge EUrail and Interrail passes passes into one. "This is not linked to our membership of the EU", the UK group said. Interrail and Eurail passes purchased before 31 December 2019 remain valid.