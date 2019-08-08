Ticker
US supports Greece, Cyprus and Israel energy cooperation
By EUOBSERVER
In a joint statement on Wednesday the US minister of energy, Francis Fannon, expressed his support for an enhanced energy cooperation between Greece, the Republic of Cyprus and Israel. It says they want to share the "commitment to promote peace, stability, security, and prosperity in the eastern Mediterranean region". This statement comes a few weeks after Turkey started drilling for oil in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.