Ticker
Swine flu spreads in eastern Europe
By EUOBSERVER
According to the European Commission's Animal Disease Notification System, several outbreaks of African Swine Flu have occurred in Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, originating in Bulgaria. The country's deputy agriculture minister admitted that Bulgaria failed to contain the disease. Experts say it might lose its entire 600,000-strong pig-breeding industry. Bulgaria will receive €2.9m EU financial aid to combat the disease.