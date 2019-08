By EUOBSERVER

EU plans to trade with Iran despite US sanctions have suffered a blow with the resignation of Bernd Erbel, a German diplomat who was to run the EU's so-called Instex Iran trade entity, in an anti-semitism fiasco. Erbel bowed out on Thursday when German newspaper Bild noted he had twice appeared on radio with a Holocaust-denier. The US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, and Israel, welcomed the resignation.