Ticker
Johnson's pro-Brexit aide took EU funds
By EUOBSERVER
Dominic Cummings, special advisor to British prime minister Boris Johnson and a zealous advocate of Brexit, benefitted from EU agriculture subsidies via a farm that he co-owned with his relatives, British newspaper The Observer reported on Sunday. The farm in Durham, northern England, received about €250,000 of EU funds over 20 years, records showed. The news exposed Cummings' "sheer hypocrisy", a spokeswoman for the British opposition Liberal Party said.