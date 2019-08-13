Ticker
EU commission seeks green budget powers
By EUOBSERVER
The EU needs to properly classify which economic activities help the environment to help direct public funding and private investment toward climate-friendly sectors, EU financial services commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has told the Financial Times newspaper. "In this way you avoid greenwashing, you provide clarity," he said. The European Commission proposed a new classification scheme last year, but capitals are wary of giving Brussels more power on dividing up joint funds.