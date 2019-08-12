By EUOBSERVER

About 800,000 British people have spent €4.3bn stockpiling food, drinks, and medicine in case a no-deal Brexit on 31 October causes supply problems, according to data from British financial firm Premium Credit. "The British would be the big losers," in a hard Brexit, outgoing European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker also said in Tiroler Tageszeitung, an Austrian newspaper, on Saturday. "We [the EU] are well prepared [for no-deal Brexit]," he added.