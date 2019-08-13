By EUOBSERVER

Two months and a half after the elections, the leading party in Flanders, the nationalist NVA, invited the Flemish Liberal party (Open Vld) and the Flemish Christian Democrats (CD&V) to start formal coalition talks. The negotiations will be lead by Jan Jambon (NVA), former deputy prime minister and interior minister of Belgium. NVA had first negotiated two months with the far-right Vlaams Belang, but together they had no majority.