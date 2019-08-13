Ticker
French minister calls for Epstein investigation
By EUOBSERVER
France's gender equality minister, Marlene Schiappa, has called into an investigation into the potential sex trafficking activities of Jeffrey Epstein, the late US billionaire, in France. "The American investigation has highlighted ties with France. It therefore seems fundamental to us, and for the victims, that an investigation should be opened in France so that all the light is shed on this matter," she said in a statement on Monday.