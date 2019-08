By EUOBSERVER

EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker plans to stop being political active, when leaving his top-EU post. "I will not be politically active anymore. But I will stay active, write, take long walks", he told Tiroler Tageszeitung in an interview in relation to accepting the Grand Tiroler Adler Orden. Juncker admitted to some failures, including that his commission did not succeed in renewing the EU-Swiss framework agreement.