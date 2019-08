By EUOBSERVER

"Both [US] president [Donald] Trump and I were leavers before there were leavers", White House national security advisor John Bolton told press in London Tuesday. The UK could do a "sector-by-sector" free-trade deal with the US "very quickly" after it left the EU, he added. The US would ask for "individual items" in return, he also said, amid US pressure for the UK to quit the Iran nuclear arms deal.