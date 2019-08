By EUOBSERVER

The Italian senate has decided to hold a vote on prime minister Giuseppe Conte on 20 August after a day of confusion. The Democratic Party (PD) of Matteo Renzi agreed to form a transition government with the Five Star Movement (M5S) party, despite an earlier refusal by its leader Nicola Zingaretti. League party leader Matteo Salvini also said his ministers would not immediately resign from government, despite earlier threats.