14th Aug 2019

Facebook transcribed audio chats of users

Facebook hired hundreds of outside contractors to transcribe audio conversations of its users, Bloomberg reported. The contract employees were told to transcribe recorded conversations, sometimes with explicit content, without being told were the audio recordings came from. Facebook says the content came from users who agreed with the option on Messenger for their voice to be recorded. The company said it stopped the transcriptions one week ago.

US offers Johnson helping hand on Brexit

The US wants to help the UK cushion the blow of Brexit with a bilateral trade deal, the White House has said, as knives come out for Johnson in London.

Exclusive

Brexit row delays financial products transparency review

A European financial regulatory body set up after the financial crisis is at loggerheads with the European Commission over whether to carry out a transparency review of certain financial products. The reason: Brexit.

Salvini calls for new elections in Italy

League leader and deputy prime minister says he is candidate to be prime minister and that his party is ready to call elections. The latest opinion polls puts the League on 36 percent.

