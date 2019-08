By EUOBSERVER

During the first half of 2019, German authorities registered 8,605 far-right hate crimes. That was 900 more than in the first half of 2018. According to German newspaper Tagesshau, the actual number was even higher as some hate crimes are not categorised as such by the police. One example was the recent murder of Walter Luebcke, head of the Kassel regional government, which was clearly a hate crime, it said.