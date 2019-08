By EUOBSERVER

Three economic powerhouses, Germany, China, and the United States have seen their economic growth slow down. In the second quarter of 2019, Germany's economy shrank by 0.1 percent, which will most probably affect the economy of the entire European Union. With 4.8 percent China has the lowest industrial production growth since 2002. The US economy is equally worrying with a lower growth than expected in the last and current quarter.