By EUOBSERVER

The UK could "unilaterally" withdraw from the EU in just 10 days' time to prevent parliament from trying to block a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, Tom Tugendhat, a Tory MP who chairs the foreign affairs committee, has said. Downing Street said the idea was not under consideration. Steve Peers, a law professor at Essex University, told The Guardian the UK would need EU assent to change the October date.