Jo Swinson, the new leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the party would back Kenneth Clarke or Harriet Harman as prime minister of an anti-no-deal Brexit coalition government. The idea of this new coalition came from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and would include Green, SNP, and rebel Tory MPs. Swinson said that Corbyn would not get sufficient support from all sides of parliament, while Clarke or Harman are unifying names.