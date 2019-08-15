Ticker
Six countries agree to take 'Open Arms' ship migrants
By EUOBSERVER
According to the Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte, six European countries are willing to take some of the migrants that were rescued by the 'Open Arms' ship in the Mediterranean: France, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Spain, and Luxembourg. An Italian court ruled earlier that the boat could enter Italian waters at the island Lampedusa, against the decree of minister of interior Matteo Salvini to block or fine migrant rescue ships.