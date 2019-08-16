By EUOBSERVER

MPs from Greenland and Denmark Friday turned down ideas aired by US president Donald Trump of buying Greenland, part of Denmark with self-government over domestic affairs. "No thanks. I do not think it will be beneficial for Greenland's development," Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, MP for the left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit told public broadcaster DR. Danish PM Mette Frederiksen is in Greenland 18-19 August, while Trump is due to visit Copenhagen in September.