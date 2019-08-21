By EUOBSERVER

Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, has promised to "immediately" open a platform to establish a dialogue with citizens of all backgrounds "based on mutual understanding," after a weekend of non-violent protesst. Although more demonstrations are expected for this week, Lam hoped that last Sunday's march would be the beginning of "society returning to peace," writes Reuters. Last week, the EU and Canada urged China to negotiate with stakeholders.