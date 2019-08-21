By EUOBSERVER

After an urgent surgery, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will miss the G7 meeting in France, where he was going to speak with UK prime minister Boris Johnson. An EU spokesperson said that the surgery "went well", but that his doctors advised him not to travel. She said Juncker will discuss G7 matters with the host, French president Emmanuel Macron, and European Council president Donald Tusk, prior to the summit.