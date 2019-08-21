Wednesday

21st Aug 2019

Ticker

Junker to miss first G7 summit with Boris Johnson

By

After an urgent surgery, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will miss the G7 meeting in France, where he was going to speak with UK prime minister Boris Johnson. An EU spokesperson said that the surgery "went well", but that his doctors advised him not to travel. She said Juncker will discuss G7 matters with the host, French president Emmanuel Macron, and European Council president Donald Tusk, prior to the summit.

Trump to meet Greenland leader in Denmark

Donald Trump is to meet Greenland leader Kim Kielsen while in Denmark next month, amid global attention prompted by Trump's offer to buy the vast island.

EU ends silence on Hong Kong protests

The EU, in league with Canada, has spoken out on the Hong Kong protests after months of silence in what one expert called "a clear expression of support for the protesters".

