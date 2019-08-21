Ticker
EU dismisses UK's open letter on Irish border
By EUOBSERVER
EU Council president Donald Tusk has dismissed the letter by UK prime minister Boris Johnson asking for "alternative arrangements" for the post-Brexit Irish border. "The backstop is an insurance to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland unless and until an alternative is found. Those against the backstop and not proposing realistic alternatives in fact support re-establishing a border. Even if they do not admit it," Tusk said.