Ticker
EU data supervisor Buttarelli passes away
By EUOBSERVER
Giovanni Buttarelli, the European data protection supervisor, passed away on Tuesday (20 August). "Throughout his life Giovanni dedicated himself completely to his family, to the service of the judiciary, and the European Union and its values," his office said in a statement. European Digital Rights (EDRi), an international not-for-profit association of 42 organisations from around Europe, described him as a strong defender of privacy.