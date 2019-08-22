Thursday

22nd Aug 2019

Ticker

Trump still welcome in Denmark, says prime minister

By

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen expressed "regret" and "surprise" after learning through a tweet overnight that US president Donald Trump had cancelled an official visit to Denmark in September. "It is a pity", she said on Wednesday, with preparations ongoing for quite some time. Trump would still be welcome, she added. It has not happened before that an agreed invitation from the Danish Royal House has been turned down.

Open Arms may face fine in Spain 

Open Arms may face a fine of up to €901,000 for doing "search and rescue" without authorisation, but rescuing people who are shipwrecked is a legal duty, the NGO says.

Belgium's EU commission hopeful in free press row

Didier Reynders, Belgium's EU commissioner hopeful and foreign minister backed bill that could sentence whistle-blowers to five years in prison and fine journalists up to €5,000.

Investigation

The EU committee's great 'per diem' charade

Around 30 members of European Economic Social Committee, who live and work primarily in Brussels or nearby, have claimed €1.47m in a 'daily subsistence' allowance from European taxpayers to cover accommodation, food and local transport for meetings held in Brussels.

