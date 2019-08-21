Ticker
Trump still welcome in Denmark, says prime minister
By EUOBSERVER
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen expressed "regret" and "surprise" after learning through a tweet overnight that US president Donald Trump had cancelled an official visit to Denmark in September. "It is a pity", she said on Wednesday, with preparations ongoing for quite some time. Trump would still be welcome, she added. It has not happened before that an agreed invitation from the Danish Royal House has been turned down.