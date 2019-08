By EUOBSERVER

Operation Sophia, the EU military mission to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean, has warned that more than 300,000 people might flee Libya and cross the Mediterranean if the situation there deteriorates. According to Buzzfeed, the EU-trained Libyan Coast Guard is also working less well, having responded to only 50 percent of rescue cases since last year. Some 3,800 people are estimated to have drowned in recent times.