By EUOBSERVER

'Yellow vests' will be among the 50 NGOs that will meet at a "counter-G7" summit in Hendaye (France) and Irun (Spain) to protest against the economic and climate policies implemented by world leaders. Yellow vests have also called for their 41st Saturday demonstration to be held in Biarritz, where the leaders will attend the Group of Seven meeting this weekend. France will deploy 13,200 police to secure the summit.