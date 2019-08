By EUOBSERVER

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella said on Thursday he gives the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Democratic Party (PD) five days to form a government. If they do not succeed there will likely be elections in October or November. This week prime minister Giuseppe Conte resigned, after League leader Matteo Salvini pulled out of the government. The M5S - League government was the 65th government in Italy since 1945.