Friday

23rd Aug 2019

Ticker

Switzerland makes post-Brexit flight preparations

By

Switzerland has adopted an EU legal framework on aviation and drone-flying designed to ensure smooth traffic after Brexit. The legal regime, which enters into force on 1 September, will make sure there are no extra security checks for British passengers transiting via Switzerland to other EU destinations and that large drones with cameras must be certified. It also covers supply of aircraft parts and use of security technology.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

EU to pledge Africa security funds at G7 summit

The focus at the G7 summit will most likely narrow down to the global economy and foreign affairs, but the EU is also set to make a number of pledges on transparency and fighting diseases.

Letter

Letter from the EESC on per diem article

The European Economic and Social Committee defends the system of "per diem" payment to its members for the work they do, as they recieve no attendance fees or salaries.

Investigation

US billionaires funding EU culture war

Conservative US billionaires, some with links to Trump, are paying anti-abortion lobbyists in Europe tens of millions of dollars to shape policy and law.

News in Brief

  1. Belgian socialists and liberals scrap over EU post
  2. Fall in EU migration leading to UK skills shortages
  3. Switzerland makes post-Brexit flight preparations
  4. Italian parties get five days to form government
  5. France sceptical UK can find new Irish solution
  6. Macron: no Russian return to G8 without Ukraine solution
  7. 300,000 people might soon flee Libya
  8. Yellow vests to join G7 counter-summit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us