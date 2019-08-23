By EUOBSERVER

The Ocean Viking rescue vessel, operated by charities Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee, will disembark 365 people, including 103 minors, in Malta after they were forced to spend 13 days on board. "None will remain in Malta," said its PM Joseph Muscat, adding that the migrants will be relocated to Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Romania. The European Commission has welcomed the solution, after alerts lack of supplies.