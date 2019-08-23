Friday

23rd Aug 2019

Ticker

Ocean Viking to disembark in Malta after ordeal

By

The Ocean Viking rescue vessel, operated by charities Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee, will disembark 365 people, including 103 minors, in Malta after they were forced to spend 13 days on board. "None will remain in Malta," said its PM Joseph Muscat, adding that the migrants will be relocated to Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Romania. The European Commission has welcomed the solution, after alerts lack of supplies.

The focus at the G7 summit will most likely narrow down to the global economy and foreign affairs, but the EU is also set to make a number of pledges on transparency and fighting diseases.

