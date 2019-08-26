Monday

26th Aug 2019

Ticker

Serbia to sign trade pact with Russia's 'Eurasian' bloc

By

Serbia is to sign a free-trade pact with the Russian-led Eurasian Union trade bloc, Russia's ambassador to Belgrade, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, said on Monday after meeting Serb president Aleksandar Vucic, the Associated Press reports. The accord, to be signed on 25 October, will "give new quality to future cooperation", Botsan-Kharchenko said. The move could complicate Serbia's EU accession bid, which entails Serbia aligning itself with EU trade and foreign policy instead.

