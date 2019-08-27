By EUOBSERVER

The Romanian coalition government of socialists (PSD) and liberals (Alde) no longer has a majority in parliament. Alde left the coalition of prime minister Viorica Dancila over a disagreement on putting forward one candidate for the Romanian presidency. Alde leader and former prime minister, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, hoped to be the only government candidate, but PSD put forward Dancila as his opponent. Dancila is now looking for an alternative coalition.