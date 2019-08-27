By EUOBSERVER

German far-right extremists had planned to hunt and attack migrants and foreign-looking individuals last year, according to a police report cited in several German media. The plans were made during the August 2018 demonstrations of neo-Nazis in Chemnitz, where a Syrian national had stabbed someone to death during a fight. The extremists explicitly used the word "hunt" or "jagd" in German in their planning for the racial hate attacks.