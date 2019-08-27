Tuesday

27th Aug 2019

Ticker

US and Iran reach for olive branch, amid French diplomacy

By

French president Emmanuel Macron said after the G7 summit in France on Monday he "hopes" a "summit between [Iranian] president [Hassan] Rouhani and [US] president [Donald] Trump" was possible "in [the] coming weeks" to resolve the Iran crisis. Trump echoed his words, saying: "I have a good feeling" about a new US-Iran deal. The US earlier abandoned an EU-backed Iran nuclear arms control treaty, escalating tension in the Gulf.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Germany hopes for quick EU-US trade deal

Merkel wants a US-EU trade deal as soon as possible, she said, amid potential US tariffs on the car industry, a vital German sector in hard times.

News in Brief

  1. UK still needs to pay its EU bill, commissioner says
  2. French shipping giant drops Arctic route to protect climate
  3. Italy close to new coalition agreement
  4. German extremists planned to 'hunt' migrants
  5. Romanian coalition collapses
  6. US and Iran reach for olive branch, amid French diplomacy
  7. Brasil sticks up two fingers to French aid
  8. Serbia to sign trade pact with Russia's 'Eurasian' bloc

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Germany hopes for quick EU-US trade deal
  2. This is the new European Commission, so far
  3. Time for EU sanctions on Brazilian government
  4. Western leaders disagree on Russia, Iran, and Brazil
  5. Belgium: Parties clash on Reynders as EU commissioner
  6. Spain heading for yet another general election
  7. EU to discuss Brazil beef ban over Amazon fires
  8. 'Our house is burning,' Macron says on Amazon fires

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us